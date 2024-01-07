Coroner releases findings from fatal crash, Donald Trump downplays Capitol attack as three more rioters are arrested and hot sunny weather forecast as many return to work in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Multiple people are thought to have been injured in a crash near Christchurch.

Emergency services are responding to the multi-vehicle pile-up on Main North Rd / State Highway 1, Sefton.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened shortly after 10am, and it’s understood multiple people are injured, some seriously.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Sefton near Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Images from the scene show carnage with debris from a flipped vehicle strewn across the roa and a host of emergency workers at the crash site. A silver car is flipped onto it’s roof. while a second silver car is off the road, in bushes.

At least two stretchers have been set up in preparation for the injured to be flown to hospital.

“A helicopter was dispatched, and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.”

Emergency services at the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Sefton near Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson told the Herald: “We are currently on scene at this incident with three ambulances, one rapid response unit, one manager and two helicopters.”

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. The road is closed between Wyllies Rd and Broad Rd.

Diversions are in place at Wyllies Road and Amesbury Road.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Sefton near Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Fire and Emergency shift manager Bailey Wells said crews are at the scene of the crash, assisting police and St John.