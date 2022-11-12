Emergency services are responding to reports of one person trapped in a vehicle after a serious crash on State Highway 29. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to reports of one person trapped in a vehicle after a serious crash on State Highway 29. Photo / NZME

One person has been transported to hospital following a serious crash involving a car and truck on State Highway 29, Karapiro.

A spokesperson confirmed that police were notified of the crash shortly after 1pm today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said seven fire trucks were dispatched to assist.

“Our log shows one person is trapped in a vehicle and ambulance is in attendance,” FENZ said earlier.

“Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries,” police said.

NZTA said SH29 was closed until further notice between the intersection with SH1 and the intersection with SH27 due to the crash.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area or take an alternate route.

SH29 HINUERA TO PAIRERE, WAIKATO - CRASH - 2PM

Due to a crash near Totman Rd, SH29 is CLOSED between the intersection with SH1 and the intersection with SH27.

Please avoid this area and expect DELAYS. Westbound traffic detour via SH27, SH1. Reverse for eastbound. ^CS pic.twitter.com/pIlFvyb0QT — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) November 12, 2022

MORE TO COME.