Emergency services are responding to a blaze in Orewa tonight. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency Services are responding to a new blaze on the eve of Guy Fawkes in Orewa.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed they were called to a scrub fire in Orewa at 5.58 pm and six trucks are currently in attendance.

This comes two days after a large fire at Pegasus Beach, which covered about 200ha north of Christchurch.

At least 130 people were evacuated during the blaze.

Canterbury Police rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper said the fire was caused by fireworks being let off.

Police confirmed that they spoke to two young people and referred one to Youth Aid in relation to the large beach fire.



