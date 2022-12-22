Emergency services are responding to the incident which has left a northbound lane blocked. Photo / NZME

A crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway is blocking a lane and causing delays for motorists.

The left northbound lane after the Hill Rd on-ramp is blocked.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed they were notified of an incident on the Southern Motorway shortly after 1.30pm today.

Two ambulances responded to the crash and are still on the scene.

There are no details on the status of the patients.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is asking commuters to pass with care and expect delays.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 1:50PM

A crash on #SH1 is blocking the left northbound lane after Hill Rd on-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays. ^CO pic.twitter.com/CakDAj7Grx — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 22, 2022

