Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Emergency services responding to crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway blocking lane

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Emergency services are responding to the incident which has left a northbound lane blocked. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to the incident which has left a northbound lane blocked. Photo / NZME

A crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway is blocking a lane and causing delays for motorists.

The left northbound lane after the Hill Rd on-ramp is blocked.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed they were notified of an incident on the Southern Motorway shortly after 1.30pm today.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Two ambulances responded to the crash and are still on the scene.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

There are no details on the status of the patients.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is asking commuters to pass with care and expect delays.

- More to come.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand