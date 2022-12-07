A truck lies on its side after colliding with a train in Port Whangārei on December 7.

A train was partially derailed after colliding with a freight truck on the rail lines in Port Whangārei.

Police were called to the intersection of Fertilizer Rd and Port Rd around 2.40pm today where the train appeared to have hit the truck, knocking a flatbed carriage from the track.

The Advocate understands the train was travelling towards the port when the truck passed through the railway crossing. The back carriage reportedly clipped the truck’s trailer unit, flipped the trailer and derailed the carriage.

An Advocate reporter at the scene said it was unclear in what direction the truck was headed.

They reported the truck and trailer are lying on their side while the train has managed to stay upright but a carriage has slightly come off the rails.

Police confirmed one person received moderate injuries in the collision.

Port Rd is open to traffic. However, Fertilizer Rd is blocked as emergency services respond.















