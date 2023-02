Fire and Emergency NZ is responding to an aeroplane crash in Taranaki. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire and Emergency NZ is responding to an aeroplane crash in Taranaki. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire and Emergency NZ is responding to reports of an aeroplane crash in Taranaki.

A Fenz spokesperson said volunteer crews from Stratford were “in the very early stages” of responding to the incident on Flint Rd, East Stratford.

The Stratford Aerodrome and the Taranaki Gliding Club are on Flint Rd.

- More to come