The road is closed between Hikurangi to Kauri after a fatal crash. Photo / NZME

A person has died following a multiple-vehicle collision on State Highway 1 at Kauri, north of Whangārei.

Emergency services are responding to the crash, which occurred about 4.10pm between Saleyards Rd and Richards Rd.

SH1 KAURI, NORTHLAND - CRASH - 4:45PM SAT 19 NOV

The road is CLOSED between Hikurangi to Kauri. Northbound travellers detour via Apotu Road, Jordan Valley Rd, and back onto SH1, reverse for southbound road users. Please add at least 10 mins delay to your journey. ^SG pic.twitter.com/cU0rdpgEnc — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 19, 2022

A spokesperson said the highway is shut and will likely remain closed for some time.

“The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and detours are in place.”

Northbound travellers are asked to use the Apotu Rd detour through to Jordan Valley Rd, and back onto SH1, reverse for southbound road users.







