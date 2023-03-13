Voyager 2022 media awards
At least 10 injured in Waikato bus crash near Waitomo Caves

Emergency services are responding to reports of a major crash near the Waitomo Caves with at least 10 people injured.

A police spokesperson has confirmed a crash between a bus and a car on Waitomo Caves Rd, State Highway 37, just after 2pm today.

At least 10 people have moderate to minor injuries, they said.

Waka Kotahi tweeted that the crash was near Fullerton Rd in Waikato.

Delays in the area are likely and diversions may be required, the transport agency said.

