The intersection of Halswell Rd and Aidanfield Drive is currently closed. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are currently attending a crash involving one vehicle and two motorcycles in Christchurch.

The intersection of Halswell Rd and Aidanfield Drive is currently closed due to the crash.

Diversions are currently in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area and to expect delays.

Police said an update on injuries will be provided when able.