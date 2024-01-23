Emergency services, including a hazmat crew, cordoned off a street in West Auckland tonight as they responded to reports of suspicious activity at a property.
An NZME photographer at the scene said police were being assisted by firefighters, two fire engines and a hazmat unit was in attendance due to a suspicious item found in a vehicle on Hobsonville Rd.
Police and firefighters closed Hobsonville Rd while removing a vehicle from the address.
A member of the New Zealand Police Clandestine Laboratory Response team entered the vehicle while wearing full hazmat gear and reversed it from the address driveway onto a waiting tow truck while firefighters were on standby with hoses.
A police spokesperson told the Herald they were “responding to reports of suspicious activity at a property around 5.30pm, and are currently making further inquiries”.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said police were the lead agency.
More to come.
Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.