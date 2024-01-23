Police investigate a car park scam during Foo Fighters concert, co-ordinated treatment strategy for long Covid and leaked report shows links to avoidable deaths. Video / 1News / NZHerald

Emergency services, including a hazmat crew, cordoned off a street in West Auckland tonight as they responded to reports of suspicious activity at a property.

An NZME photographer at the scene said police were being assisted by firefighters, two fire engines and a hazmat unit was in attendance due to a suspicious item found in a vehicle on Hobsonville Rd.

A hazmat unit was in attendance at a West Auckland property tonight after reports of suspicious activity. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police and firefighters closed Hobsonville Rd while removing a vehicle from the address.

A member of the New Zealand Police Clandestine Laboratory Response team entered the vehicle while wearing full hazmat gear and reversed it from the address driveway onto a waiting tow truck while firefighters were on standby with hoses.

A suspicious item was found in a vehicle at a property on Hobsonville Rd, West Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police spokesperson told the Herald they were “responding to reports of suspicious activity at a property around 5.30pm, and are currently making further inquiries”.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said police were the lead agency.

A member of the New Zealand Police Clandestine Laboratory Response team loads the vehicle onto a waiting tow truck. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.