Emergency services dealing with two crashes in Northland including bus crash

Emergency services are at the secene of a school bus crash on State Highway 1 and children are thought to be injured.

Just after 9am, St John said they had treated two patients who were both in a moderate condition.

They are being taken via road ambulance to Whāngārei Hospital.

A vehicle and bus crashed at the intersection of SH1 and SH12 at Brynderwyn just before 8.20am. The road is blocked by the crash and delays are expected.

Three ambulances, a helicopter and a manager were been called to the scene, St John said.

A Primary Response in Medical Emergencies doctor - a rural doctor called to major incidents - had also been called out to the site.

Two ambulance crews had arrived at the scene by 8.50am.

"Early indications are that there are multiple patients," a St John spokeswoman said.

A car crashed through a barrier at the Countdown in Okara Shopping Centre this morning, one of two crashes emergency services have been called out to.

Earlier, about 8.05am, a car crashed into a barrier outside Countdown Supermarket at the Okara Shopping Centre. The crash saw a window in the shop shattered. It was believed to have been caused by a medical event.

No further details are available on either crash at this stage.

SH26 PAEROA TO KOPU - ROAD CLOSED - 8:00AM

Meanwhile, a flat deck truck carrying a house has collided with power lines in the Hikutaia area in the Coromandel.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the incident on State Highway 26 near Corbett Rd about 7.08am.

The highway is closed between Paeroa and Kopu and diversions are in place at State Highway 2, Hauraki Rd and State Highway 25A.