Police and firefighters have been called to an incident at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to an "incident" ​at to the Hawke's Bay Regional Prison in Longlands, Hastings.

A police spokesperson confirmed that they were called to the prison about 8.30am on Monday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand also received a call in relation to the incident and were "assisting police", a spokesperson said.

The Department of Corrections has been approached for comment.

MORE TO COME