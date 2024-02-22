Emergency services busy after multiple afternoon crashes in Hawke’s Bay

A car overturned on State Highway 2 near Poukawa, south of Hastings, on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Michaela Gower

Emergency services were called to at least two road crashes in Hawke’s Bay on Thursday afternoon, including one where a vehicle overturned and blocked the southbound lane of State Highway 2 south of Hastings.

No serious injuries were reported.

The SH2 crash, reported at 3.30pm, was one of two incidents being attended by ambulance service Hato Hone St John simultaneously, and about 45 minutes later an occupant was being assessed at the scene and a crew was working to restore traffic in both lanes. No detail on the second incident were available.

The other crash was at a Wairoa intersection, just before 3pm, but no injures were reported. There were also no injuries reported in a single vehicle crash near Waipunga, SH5, soon after 6pm on Wednesday.