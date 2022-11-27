Voyager 2022 media awards
Emergency services battle truck trailer blaze on SH27 in Matamata, motorists advised to avoid area

Emergency services are responding to a truck trailer on fire in Matamata. Photo / File

A truck and trailer travelling along State Highway 27 in Matamata has gone up in flames and is blocking the road this morning.

A police spokesperson said the truck trailer is carrying heavy machinery.

The incident has closed both the north and south lanes and motorists, especially truck drivers, are being warned to avoid the area or expect delays.

Diversions are in place.

More to come.

