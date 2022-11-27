Emergency services are responding to a truck trailer on fire in Matamata. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a truck trailer on fire in Matamata. Photo / File

A truck and trailer travelling along State Highway 27 in Matamata has gone up in flames and is blocking the road this morning.

A police spokesperson said the truck trailer is carrying heavy machinery.

The incident has closed both the north and south lanes and motorists, especially truck drivers, are being warned to avoid the area or expect delays.

6:05AM - Reports of a truck fire on #SH27 south of Matamata, near Taihoa South Rd. Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are possible. Diversions may be required. ^TP pic.twitter.com/1CE5rimNZA — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) November 27, 2022

Diversions are in place.

