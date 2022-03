Police are attending a serious motor accident at Piarere in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on State Highway 1 at Piarere in Waikato.

The crash near Momona Rd was reported to police at about 8.30pm.

Initial indications are the incident involves a single vehicle, with other details yet to be confirmed.

A section of SH1 is closed as a result.

Motorists are asked to divert onto SH29 and SH27 (from Tirau) to avoid the affected section of the highway.