Emergency services attend 'remote' Chatham Islands house fire

Emergency services have attended a house fire on Chatham Islands, a day after a person died when a falling tree struck them.

Members of police and the Chatham Islands Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to a fire at a residential property in a "remote area" of the Chatham Islands about 3.30pm today.

Spokespeople for Fire and Emergency NZ and police couldn't confirm further details, given the remote nature of the location.

More information was expected to be released tomorrow.

It comes after the islands' 600-strong community was shocked following the death of a person struck by a falling tree on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred on private property, was reported by the local police officer about 12.50pm.

The death had been referred to the Coroner.