A black BMW Sedan was spotted by CCTV on January 15, 2020, shortly after the shooting of Meliame Fisi'ihoi. Photo / NZ Police

The alleged getaway car used on the night Meliame Fisi'ihoi was fatally shot in her home was seen soon after running red lights in the neighbourhood, a jury has heard.

The Black BMW sedan was picked up by CCTV footage as it drove past a Favona dairy at 2.48am on January 15, 2020.

Fisi'ihoi was shot through the window at close range at her Calthorp Close house minutes earlier.

The Crown said at around 2.45am one of Fisi'ihoi's neighbours heard a knocking sound followed by a male voice saying "hurry up".

The trial for brothers Falala Iongi and Valiami Iongi, and cousin Manu Iongi, jointly charged with murdering the South Auckland grandmother, resumed today in the High Court at Auckland.

Brothers Falala and Valiami Iongi have also pleaded not guilty to charges of discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at an incident at the same house in December 2019.

The CCTV footage from the night of Fisi'ihoi's death captured 22 sightings of the car in question travelling from Robertson Rd, which Calthorp Close runs off, to Hill Rd near Manurewa.

The vehicle was identified after witnesses contacted the police about a speeding car, Detective Sergeant John Faga told the court.

Police then requested footage from before and after midnight and received more than 100,000 video files.

"It was in the correct timeframe, so we made inquiries to receive CCTV footage from surveillance cameras surrounding the area.

"We started to look for identifying details on the car, for example checking that the tail lights and number plate were in the same line," Faga said.

Faga told the jury although there were a number of dark-coloured cars on the road, none had the same identifying features as this particular vehicle.

A witness whose name is suppressed saw the black BMW 320i speeding on the night of the shooting.

The man was driving past the local dairy around the same time as the vehicle of interest and contacted police about the speed of the car.

Today the man told the court that he couldn't quite remember what colour the car was.

"It was dark, it was either grey or black."

The cross-examination of Faga is set to continue tomorrow.

Fisi'ihoi, 57, was watching TV in the sitting room in the early hours of January 15, 2020 when she got up to check a noise she heard outside her Favona home.

The mother of six went to the window, raised her right hand and opened the curtain.

As she looked out, a gunshot was fired from close range, killing Fisi'ihoi instantly.

The Crown claims the bullet was meant for Fisi'ihoi's eldest son Stephen Fisi'ihoi, over a botched gun deal.

The trial is set to continue for five weeks.