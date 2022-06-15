Senior Constable Ryan Bailey at the scene of last night's ram raid. Photo / Tania Whyte

Senior Constable Ryan Bailey at the scene of last night's ram raid. Photo / Tania Whyte

Liquorland Otaika is the latest Whangārei business to be targeted by ram raiders as a vehicle was used to force entry to the shop overnight.

The ram raid occurred at about 2.40am, police said.

"Police are investigating a burglary at a retail address in Whangārei overnight," a police spokesperson confirmed.

"A group of offenders have taken a number of items before fleeing from the scene in a vehicle. Our enquiries are ongoing into the burglary."

Police were on the scene of the burglary this morning and pieces of broken bottles were still evident on the ground outside the store.

The doors of the shop were heavily damaged in the incident.

The front of the shop was badly damaged by the vehicle. Photo / Tania Whyte

The incident comes less than two weeks after jewellery shop Graeme Johnson Jewels and Time in Kamo was ram raided by a stolen car.

There has been a string of similar ram raids in Auckland in recent months. The latest was on a Stihl shop in Mt Albert early yesterday morning.

There was another on a petrol station in Northpark, East Auckland, just two days ago.

Police commissioner Andrew Coster has said previously that many of the culprits in ram raids were under 15 and not "productively engaged".

Police asked anyone with information on the Liquorland Otaika burglary to contact them on 105, quoting job number P050926313.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.