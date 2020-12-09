Emergency services at 'water-related incident' in Lower Kaimai

FILE

Emergency services are responding to a "water-related incident" in the Lower Kaimai area.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted to the scene on Soldiers Rd, near State Highway 29, about 12.25pm to reports of someone needing medical assistance.

The spokeswoman said there was little information available but confirmed it was a "water-related incident".

Police, fire and ambulance services are at the scene, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid-response unit was sent to the scene but she could not comment further.

More to come.