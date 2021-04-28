Emergency services at scene of small plane crash near Waimakariri, Canterbury

A small plane has crashed near Oxford, North Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

Two passengers have suffered serious injuries after a light aircraft crashed near Canterbury's Glentui.

The first photo from the scene shows the aircraft landed nose-first, with the cabin crushed on impact.

Emergency services are at the scene after first receiving reports that an aircraft crashed near Rakahuri Road at about 11:35am.

A St John's spokesman said both patients are being treated for serious injuries, and one of them is being flown by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital.

He was unable to confirm if they are the only passengers.

Police say it appears that all of the occupants have got themselves out of the aircraft.

