The terminal at Whakatane Airport. Photo / File

One person received minor injuries after an incident involving an aircraft at Whakatane Airport this morning.

A police spokeswoman said a gyrocopter had crashed at the airport on Aerodrome Rd in Thornton.

The pilot is understood to have minor injuries and there is no fire, she said.

Police were called to the scene at 10.40am.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded to the scene and treated one patient in a minor condition and no transport was required.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said fire services were also alerted to the incident about 10.40am.