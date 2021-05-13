Emergency services at home of Remuera woman whose death is unexplained

A shift manager confirmed it was not a housefire but a gas bottle on fire outside the house. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters and police were called this evening to the Auckland home where health chief Pauline Hanna was found dead last month.

Hanna's death at her Remuera home remains "unexplained".

Two fire trucks were called to the scene just before 6pm. Police confirmed they attended the scene after reports of a fire.

Two fire trucks were outside the Remuera property. Photo / Supplied

A Fire and Emergency shift manager confirmed it was not a house fire but a "small gas bottle on fire outside the house".

A witness confirmed it was Hanna's home and told the Herald Hanna's husband, Philip Polkinghorne, "appeared to be present".

Police said the fire is not believed to be suspicious. Officers had left the scene by 7 pm.

Hanna, 63, was found dead at her home on the morning of Easter Monday, April 5.

Pauline Hanna and Philip Polkinghorne had been married for close to 30 years. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Polkinghorne told the Herald at the time that he had been the person who found his dead wife. They had been married for close to 30 years.

Police remained at the Remuera property for more than a week after her death.

Earlier this month police told the Herald: "Inquiries remain ongoing into Pauline Hanna's sudden death. There's no update of note at this time."

The death sent shockwaves in the upmarket suburb after police swarmed the family's home early on the public holiday.

Police cordons went up and officers went door-to-door asking residents if they had seen anything of note in the last few hours leading up to the woman's death.