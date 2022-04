Police were alerted at around 4pm.

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Invercargill.

A spokesperson said police were notified of the crash on Queens Drive in Windsor at around 4pm.

"Initial indications are there are serious injuries."

They said the road would be closed for "some time" to allow emergency services to attend.

Motorists should expect delays or consider taking an alternative route.

More to come.