Manukau bus driver attacked and left unconscious in assault

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Sree Swami, a 55-year-old Ritchies employee, was left traumatised and covered in blood. Photo / Supplied

A bus driver in the first few months of his job was brutally attacked and knocked out cold by a stranger at a South Auckland bus station.

The 55-year-old Ritchies employee, Sree Swami, was left traumatised and covered in blood.

He now faces a long recovery, with fractures

