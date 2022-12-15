Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

Emergency inside Remutaka tunnel stops commuter train

Police are in attendance. Photo / File

Rail commuters should expect delays into Wellington this morning after an emergency near Maymorn Station.

A police spokesperson said an “incident” has stopped a train on the tracks which will cause delays.

An alert on the Metlink app said an emergency within the tunnel had stopped the 6.20am train from Masterton to Wellington at the south end of the tunnel.

Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed they are in attendance at the active scene but referred the Herald back to police for further comment.

More to come



