Emergency crews responding to large fire at old Reefton hotel

Fire crews are responding to a large blaze at an old hotel in Reefton this morning.
Emergency services were called to the property on the corner of Buller Rd and Shaw Rd about 5.41am.
Southern fire communications duty shift manager Brent Dunn said crews found the building - formerly the Inangahua Arms Hotel - "well ablaze" on arrival.
Read More
- Inside the Papakura scrap yard fire: Loud explosions, fire balls and heaps of flames - NZ Herald
- Coatesville fatal fire: House fire was non-accidental - police - NZ Herald
- Papakura car yard fire: Firefighters bring huge blaze under control - NZ Herald
- Truck fire on Waikato Expressway, northbound traffic diverted - NZ Herald
- Scrap yard on fire in Papakura, Auckland: Multiple cars on fire - NZ Herald
The first firefighters on the scene called for more resources. As a result, other fire crews from around the region responded to help.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"At this point, all persons are accounted for," Dunn said.