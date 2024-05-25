The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is undertaking a nationwide test of the Emergency Mobile Alert system on Sunday May 26.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is undertaking a nationwide test of the Emergency Mobile Alert system on Sunday May 26.

The mobile phones of Kiwis across the country are set to receive an emergency alert this evening between 6pm and 7pm - but it’s only a test.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) urges New Zealanders not to be alarmed when they hear the distinctive buzzing tone.

NEMA is undertaking the test to help them evaluate their system, cell towers, and the ability for mobile phones to receive the alert.

Councillor Sharon Stewart, Chair of the Auckland Civil Defence Emergency Management Committee, says the alert is a great opportunity for households to think about being prepared for a potential emergency.

“This could include making an emergency plan with a meeting point or preparing a grab bag for yourself or your household.”

Adam Maggs, acting general manager, Auckland Emergency Management (AEM), says in the event of an emergency these alerts are just one of several channels used by emergency management agencies.

“In an emergency event, an Emergency Mobile Alert will be broadcast to all capable mobile phones. News media and social media channels will be used to alert Aucklanders as well. You should also act on natural warning signs – if you feel your life is in danger, don’t wait for an official warning. Take immediate action.”

The test tonight allows New Zealanders to familiarise themselves with what an alert looks and sounds like, and how their phone presents the message.

AEM has used this alert system multiple times over the past year, during the January 2023 floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.



