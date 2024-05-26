An Emergency Mobile Alert was sent to 5 million phones.

The emergency phone alert test is being hailed as a success after millions of Kiwi phones nationwide successfully received it.

A National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) boss could not say for certain why some phones did not receive the text, but said some issues were “out of their control”.

Nema Director John Price estimated 5 million phones received the alert on Sunday night. The distinctive buzzing tone rang out shortly after 6pm.

“This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Mobile Alert system. You do not need to do anything in response to this test,” the alert read.

Price warned Kiwis not to rely solely on the message in the event of an emergency.

“It’s important to remember that Emergency Mobile Alerts are not meant to replace other ways of staying informed, such as radio, TV, social media and online channels, or the need to take action after natural warnings,” he said.

Price said there was some “variability” between devices that was out of Nema’s control and might have prevented people from hearing or seeing the alert.

“For example, we have received comments around the alert sound not overriding silent mode on some phones, and people not being able to find the alert message after dismissing the sound.

“Unfortunately, these are quirks of the operating system on your phone, to do with the phone manufacturer and not something we can control.”

Price said the test marked the beginning of an independent Annual Preparedness Survey that will assess how people stay informed during an emergency, and how many people received the test alert.

Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) acting general manager Adam Maggs says in the event of an emergency, these alerts are only one of several channels used by emergency management agencies.

“In an emergency event, an Emergency Mobile Alert will be broadcast to all capable mobile phones. News media and social media channels will be used to alert Aucklanders as well. You should also act on natural warning signs — if you feel your life is in danger, don’t wait for an official warning. Take immediate action.”

Sunday night’s test allowed New Zealanders to familiarise themselves with what an alert looks and sounds like, and how their phone presents the message.

AEM has used this alert system several times during the past year, and during the January 2023 floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.







