Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Ellie Hooper: Seamounts are essential to ocean ecosystems

4 minutes to read
Oceans campaigner Ellie Hooper with a Greenpeace vessel in Antarctica. Photo / Supplied

Oceans campaigner Ellie Hooper with a Greenpeace vessel in Antarctica. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Ellie Hooper

OPINION

Whenever positive changes to protect the oceans are afoot, the commercial fishing industry steps in and tries to water down progress.

They launch public relations offensives and frame the sustainability debate in a way

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.