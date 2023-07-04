Footage, obtained by Newshub, has surfaced of an MMA-style fight inside the walls of Korowai Manaaki, an Oranga Tamariki youth justice facility, days after 5 youths escaped to the roof.

Almost a dozen staff members working in Oranga Tamariki youth justice facilities have been stood down after serious incidents have come to light.

The latest involve at least two MMA-style fights involving youths staying in the facilities, watched by staff.

Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis said on the AM show this morning at least 11 Oranga Tamariki staff at the residences have been stood down.

On TVNZ’s Breakfast, Davis said he was aware of at least one other fight video.

“I believe the same thing happened - that staff were stood down. I think there might’ve been four.

“The important thing is that these issues are dealt with immediately. If more come to light, the same response is expected - is my expectation of Oranga Tamariki.”

Asked why these incidents keep happening, he said: “Yeah, that’s a good question. That’s why [former Police Commissioner] Mike Bush has been appointed to get to the bottom of this.”

If there were more incidents, he wanted them to be made known.

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant and we really want to expose any poor practice that’s going on in any of the residences.”

Davis said yesterday that he is “deeply concerned” after the latest video of MMA-style fighting emerged.

The filmed fight happened last month at Korowai Manaaki in South Auckland, where a 30-hour standoff occurred during the weekend after five residents escaped to the roof.

Davis said the video - first broadcast by Newshub last night - in which two young men pummelled each other while being encouraged by fellow residents, was “totally unacceptable”.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Tusha Penny said four staff from the residence have been removed from duties and interaction with young people or children in the care of Oranga Tamariki.

Penny said once Oranga Tamariki became aware of the video, immediate action was taken and a police investigation was opened.

“We have checked on the wellbeing of the young people involved and offered them further support,” Penny said.

Children's Minister Kelvin Davis says he is "deeply concerned" over the videos. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Davis said Oranga Tamariki youth justice residences have “deep-set issues” and require addressing, and a rapid review is now under way, led by Bush.

“The wide-ranging review of residences is aimed at flushing out any inappropriate behaviour, including any incidents like this.

“The young people who are in these facilities are some of the most vulnerable. That’s why it’s my expectation that Oranga Tamariki helps them to get back on the right path.”

Youth justice residences have been in the spotlight in recent weeks after residents at separate facilities spent the night on the roof.

Five young people spent the night on the roof and within its cavity at Korowai Manaaki youth justice facility in Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

At the Korowai Manaaki facility in South Auckland and the Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo youth justice facility near Christchurch, the youths were only coaxed down after the offer of fast food. They had stayed on the roof for more than 24 hours.

It was also revealed last month at least five young people had allegedly been abused by staff at Oranga Tamariki residences.

Two staff members were removed and police are investigating.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.