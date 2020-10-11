Electoral Commission to remind Advance Party of campaigning rules

A trailer with the Advance NZ billboard was driven directly past a polling booth in Hamilton as it appeared to do a lap of the car park. Photo / Louise Hutt

An Advance NZ party trailer being towed in

Hamilton

raised a few eyebrows today after coming too close to a polling booth.

The trailer with a large hoarding of Advance Party co-leader's Jami-lee Ross and Billy Te Kahika was driven around the Linden Court carpark in Chartwell at about 2.30pm this afternoon.

Former Hamilton mayoral candidate Louise Hutt noticed the billboard when she, her partner and friend went to the neighbouring Warehouse Stationery.

Are you allowed to do laps of a carpark where there is a voting booth? When you have a trailer advertising a political party? And drive within 2 meters of the voting booth? @ElectoralCommNZ pic.twitter.com/41db8NDVrV — Louise Hutt (@saycheeselouise) October 11, 2020

The polling booth has been set up in a vacant shop between the vege shop and bakery.

Hutt said she only saw them do one lap - which took about five minutes - before leaving.

"They just came in the carpark and they didn't stop or slow down or pretend to try and park in a park. There's literally no way you could try and park a car with a trailer in that car park."

Hutt said the car park was "quite full" with only a few carparks left.

Hutt posted the video of the white Toyota Camry doing the lap, also asking the question whether it was legal to campaign near a polling booth.

An Electoral Commission spokesperson said staff reported the car and trailer did one lap of the carpark which would have breached the rules as it would have taken them within 10 metres of the voting place entrance, which is not allowed.

"We will follow up with the party to remind them of the rules," the spokesperson said.

Advance NZ co-leader Jami-Lee Ross said it was the first he had heard of the breach and had yet to be contacted by the Electoral Commission.

He said all of their candidates had received the candidate handbook which emphasised following electoral rules was important.

"If any overly enthusiastic volunteers have made an error, I would expect our candidates to remind their volunteers of the rules when we are alerted to any breaches."