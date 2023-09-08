Christopher Luxon stopped to cycle on a static Zespri Aims Games bike in Tauranga today. Photo / Alex Cairns

National Party leader Christopher Luxon dropped in for the last day of the Zespri Aims Games in Tauranga on the campaign trail today.

He was accompanied by Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell and National’s Bay of Plenty candidate, Tom Rutherford.

Tauranga’s biggest annual event, the sporting event kicked off last weekend with more than 22000 intermediate-aged competitors, officials and supporters from 373 schools descending on the city.

In Mount Maunganui, Luxon was welcomed by Aims Games Trust chairman Henk Popping and tournament director Kelly Schiscka.

The man gunning to be the next Prime Minister spoke to competitors, shaking their hands, asking what they were competing in, how much practise they had done for their sports, and how far they had travelled for the games.

National's Sam Uffindell, Tom Rutherford, and Christopher Luxon watch a game of rugby sevens at the Aims Games. Photo / Alex Cairns

He asked the students if they would be watching the All Blacks game tomorrow morning against France and what they thought the score would be.

He also spent time at the netball courts at Blake Park and the rugby fields where he spoke to rugby players from John Paul College in Rotorua, asking if they’d enjoyed the tournament.

Joining a competitor, Luxon had a go at cycling on a static Zespri Aims Games bike that was connected to a blender to make the “perfect smoothie”.

Later he took a seat in the rugby stands to watch a match.

More to come.