All you need to know ahead of the Rugby World Cup opener between the All Blacks and France at Stade de France.

What’s on: All Blacks v France.

Where: Stade de France, Paris.

Kick-off time: 7.15am Saturday NZT

What’s on the line?

Warm-ups are finished, this is the Rugby World Cup. France and the All Blacks are expected to make it out of their pool with relative ease but winning your first match of any tournament, let alone a World Cup, reduces the blood pressure of players, coaches and fans everso slightly.

The All Blacks and France haven’t played each other since 2021, where France recorded a famous 40-25 victory - their first in Paris against New Zealand in 48 years. Before that, it was the 2018 Steinlager Series in which the All Blacks won all three matches, including a 52 - 11 drubbing at Eden Park.

But what has changed since then? The All Blacks have bolstered their coaching staff since 2021, adding Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan as attacking and forwards coaches respectively. Joe Schmidt in particular may know a thing or two about France, having gone toe-to-toe with them in his time coaching Ireland in the Six Nations.

The French come in to the Rugby World Cup as one of the tournament favourites. They sit third in world rankings, are playing at home and have a chance to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the first time - but Romain Ntamack, who sparked the counter attack that was the defining moment of the match the last time the two sides met, will not be lacing up his boots - his knee ligament injury ended his tournament before it began.

What the coaches say

Ian Foster:

“We’re in a good place. We’ve had a good prep, a great Rugby Championship. If you look at the performances against South Africa, Australia and suddenly we’re World Cup favourites and then we don’t do well at Twickenham in a warm up game and suddenly we’re the worst All Blacks team ever. We smile at that, and we’re quite excited about where we’re at.”

“I think the fact we’ve got a few that haven’t played in a World Cup is a strength. They’re excited and our goal is to make sure we don’t burden them with too much pressure so they can do what they do.”

Fabien Galthié:

“This match will be a party, a joy, an immense happiness, it’s marvellous. An invisible force needs to be born in these moments,” Galthié said. “The watchword is to play, to enjoy ourselves, to love each other a lot. We’re feeling very light, very happy to play this game.”

“This match against the All Blacks is a challenge in every part of rugby. You need to control the emotions that surround these events. We’ve prepared to be the best we possibly can be in this area.”

The weather:

It’s hot in Paris. Expect between 32 and 34 degrees. Sunny with patches of cloud.

How the sides line up

All Blacks:

New Zealand: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Mark Telea, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith; 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Dalton Papali’i, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot. Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Luke Jacobson, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 David Havili, 23 Leicester Fainga’anuku.

France:

France: 15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gaël Fickou, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Gabin Villière, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Antoine Dupont (captain); 8 Grégory Alldritt, 7 Charles Ollivon, 6 François Cros, 5 Thibaud Flament, 4 Cameron Woki, 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Réda Wardi. Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Paul Boudehent, 21 Maxime Lucu, 22 Arthur Vincent, 23 Melvyn Jaminet.

TAB odds

All Blacks: $2.00 Draw: $18.00 France: $2.00

How to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v France, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and live streaming on Sky Sport Now; an alternative commentary option from the Alternative Commentary Collective is available on iHeartRadio and Hauraki.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.

