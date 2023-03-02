Voyager 2022 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

Election 2023: Meet Auckland emergency doctor Nina Su, who is taking on Act’s David Seymour in Epsom electorate

Nicholas Jones
By
6 mins to read
Nina Su is an emergency doctor who is TOP's election candidate in Epsom. Photo / Alex Burton

Nina Su became a doctor to help people, but that feels increasingly difficult.

When the 28-year-old arrives for a night shift in Auckland Hospital’s emergency department, she checks an electronic whiteboard.

It lists patients waiting

