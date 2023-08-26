Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Election 2023: Heather du Plessis-Allan - This hard week a warning to Act and David Seymour

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
4 mins to read
Act Leader David Seymour. Photo / Marty Melville

Act Leader David Seymour. Photo / Marty Melville

OPINION:

David Seymour’s often the smartest guy in the room. He’s one of the best MPs in the current Parliament. He knows it.

So it’s no surprise that he’s a bit overconfident. Or a bit

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand