Election 2020: The good, the bizarre, and the ugly responses to election night results

Saturday night's election results may have appeared civil on our television screens, but on social media, every man and his dog felt compelled to share their views.

For some, it was a platform to express their joy at the re-election of their MP. For others, it was their chance to unleash their fury at the results.

From the good, the bizarre, and the ugly, we take a look at some of the talking points away from Ardern and Labour's landslide victory.

THE GOOD

Policital rivals can actually be friends:

For months electorate candidates go toe-to-toe in a bid to claim a seat in Parliament.

And while it can get heated on the campaign trail, some of Wairarapa's finest have given the country a reminder what it's all about - Kiwis sticking together.

Labour's Kieran McAnulty received a phone call from National's Mike Butterick conceding the Wairarapa seat and congratulating him on his successful campaign.

McAnulty then invited Butterick over for a beer. Hours later, the pair were seen shaking hands and sharing a beer together. The moment was picked up and posted on social media.

Mike Butterick has arrived and has a Tui in hand. pic.twitter.com/17rcv0VHwY — Abbey Wakefield (@Beywake) October 17, 2020

"If only all politician's where like this! well done to both of you," one said.

Another added: "That is bloody marvellous!! Congratulations to both of them on being thoroughly good blokes."

Chris Bishop's light-hearted response to poor night:

National MP Chris Bishop shared a lighter moment despite his party's crushing defeat.

The Hutt South MP lost to Labour candidate Ginny Anderson in a rollercoaster night, but the moment didn't stop Bishop from showing his humour.

He took to Twitter, posting a photo of himself holding a glass of alcohol while pulling a cringing look after a bad night for National.

Fans thanked Bishop for his work in Hutt South with some declaring he's "one of the good ones".

"Go the Bish! Whatever happens, best National Party twitterer ever," one wrote.

Another added: "Keep ya chin up mate you'll a good MP and National needs to rebuild with good MPs like yourself."

World, take note. This is how elections should operate:

Social media also took the opportunity to take a serious event like the election and use it to educate the world about how our politicians and senior leaders are quite down to earth.

One tweeter asked the world to take note at how the Prime Minister's partner cooks on the BBQ for reporters, while rival politicians are happy to put political differences aside to share a beer with one another.

World should take notes on our election.

- reporters eating gummi candy on air

- pm's husband cooking bbq for reporters outside

- opposition going to winning mp's parties and congratulating them in person

- david seymour was obv 6 beers in at 7pm."

John Campbell, give us some lollies bro!

Others pointed out how New Zealand media like to eat lollies while broadcasting live, something you'll unlikely see anywhere else in the world.

JOHN CAMPBELL JUST PULLED OUT A BAG OF GUMMY DINOSAURS AND OFFERED NIKKI KAYE ONE. it’s absolute scenes here on #NZElection2020 night — stories from the city (@mizjwilliams) October 17, 2020

THE BIZARRE

A Kiwi who discussed the election results on her social media platform was met with some rather strange advice from an American who had a lot to say about New Zealand politics.

It's unclear whether the comment was made tongue-in-cheek, but he encouraged anarchy on the streets for those who opposed the national majority.

An American weighed in on our election result. Photo / Twitter

"You must follow the American example. Take to the streets. Trash your own neighbourhoods. Nothing says 'I disagree' better than stealing a 70-inch smart TV, iPhone or a nfty pair of Nike's.

"Democracy is best exemplified by the right to violent riot when you don't agree with the national majority. Bring back hanging, the stockade and Winston Churchill!"

THE UGLY

Punter takes personal aim at Chris Bishop:

While social has dished up a number of laughs, it is also a breeding ground for some rather ugly comments.

Not everyone is happy at the results across the board, but some have taken it too personally, abusing politicians and making head-scratching claims.

One person was overjoyed to see Chris Bishop removed from Hutt South. Sadly, his rage took over where he unleashed a nasty tweet directed at Bishop himself.

"Chris Bishop getting knocked off is the salted caramel topping on this incredible evening. Get f**ked you absolute c***."

Bishop responded, saying "Good to see we're all having a good time on twitter dot com".

It appears someone doesn't like Chris Bishop. Photo / Twitter

Man accuses Ardern of forcing Kiwis into camps for indefinite periods:

It wasn't even his election to worry about, but a man from the UK has become triggered at Ardern's landslide victory.

Her victory was too hard for him to handle. Instead of stepping away from the keyboard he decided to accuse the Prime Minister of forcibly removing people from their homes and putting them into camps for indefinite periods.

"This terrible woman introduced forcibly removing people from their homes and placing them in isolation camps for indefinite periods.

"Just has wrecked the economy and destroyed tourism for years to come. NZ people just voted her in, in a landslide."

This terrible woman introduced forcibly removing people from their homes and placing them in isolation camps for indefinite periods. Just has wrecked the economy and destroyed tourism for years to come



NZ people just voted her in, in a landslide.https://t.co/STBh7QoKGz https://t.co/snzvATqvQi — Simon Dolan #KBF (@simondolan) October 17, 2020

It wasn't long before Kiwis put him in his place, saying he knows nothing about what is happening Downunder.

"Wow. For someone who clearly is very much not in NZ, you seem to know an awful lot of what is definitely not happening here. 'Forcibly removed' 'indefinite periods #NZHellHole."