Election 2020: The 16 electorates that flipped from one party to another

These are the 16 seats which switched from one party to another party on last night's provisional results, and how close the margin is:

NATIONAL TO GREENS

Auckland Central

Labour's plans to recapture one of its oldest seats when National's Nikki Kaye retired was upset by Green list MP Chloe Swarbrick who holds it with 492 votes.

NATIONAL TO LABOUR

East Coast

Anne Tolley retired and new candidate Tania Tapsell failed to keep it blue against Labour list MP Kiritapu Allan who holds it by 4646 votes.

Hamilton East

First-term Labour list MP Jamie Strange won against National's agriculture spokesman David Bennett, by 1848 votes. Bennett returns on the list.

New Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma.

Hamilton West

Hamilton GP Gaurav Sharma beat National's Tim Macindoe by 4425 votes in his second go at the seat.

Hutt South

List MP Ginny Anderson beat Chris Bishop by 2292 votes but Bishop is back on the list.

New Illam MP Sarah Pallet.

Ilam

Midwife Sarah Pallet beat National deputy leader Gerry Brownlee by 2220. Brownlee has held the seat since 1996 but is returned as effective first on National's list.

Nelson

Rachel Boyack beat Nick Smith by 3577. Smith has held it since 1990 but would be back as 8th list MP out of National's 9 list MPs back.

New Plymouth

Community worker Glen Bennett beat Jonathan Young by 1519 votes. Young has held the seat since 2008.

Northcote

Shanan Halbert beat Dan Bidois by 1358 votes. Bidois has held it since a 2018 byelection after Jonathan Coleman resigned when Halbert was also his opponent.

New Otaki MP Terisa Ngobi.

Otaki

Levin's Terisa Ngobi beat new candidate Air Force officer Tim Costley by 1267. Formerly held by retiring MP and former agriculture minister Nathan Guy.

New Rangitata MP Jo Luxton.

Rangitata

List MP Jo Luxton beat new candidate Megan Hands to the former National stronghold by 3484. Formerly held by Andrew Falloon who resigned from Parliament in disgrace over sending test messages to young women.

New Tukituki MP Anna Lorck.

Tukituki

Third time lucky for Labour candidate Anna Lorck who took the seat from former mayor and first-term MP Lawrence Yule by 772 votes.

New Upper Harbour MP Vanushi Walters.

Upper Harbour

New candidate Vanushi Walters beat National's new candidate Jake Bezzant by 1415 votes. Previously held by former National deputy Paula Bennett.

New Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty.

Wairarapa

Labour list MP Kieran McAnulty beat new candidate Mike Butterick to the former National stronghold by 5411 votes. Formerly held by National's Alistair Scott.

Whanganui

Steph Lewis beat first-term MP Harete Hipango by 6821 votes. Hipango just misses out on the list and would be first in if list MPs Brownlee or Smith decided to retired.

LABOUR TO MAORI PARTY

Waiariki

Maori Party's Rawiri Waititi holds it by 415 votes from first-term incumbent Tamati Coffey but Coffey is back on Labour's list.