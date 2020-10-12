Website of the Year

New Zealand|Politics

Election 2020: Shane Te Pou - National's implosion brings much-needed drama to final days of campaign

3 minutes to read

National Party leader Judith Collins with Auckland Central candidate Emma Mellow during their walkabout along Ponsonby Road, Auckland on October 7. Photo / Brett Phibbs

By: Shane Te Pou

OPINION:

The National Party has introduced some much-needed dramatic tension into the campaign in the closing days by training their guns on themselves.

Usually, oppositions wait until after they lose to start the blame game,

