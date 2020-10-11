Election 2020: Judith Collins to end 'no-alcohol while campaigning' rule this weekend

Judith Collins says she will end her "no alcohol while campaigning" streak after the election this weekend.

On Chris Lynch's Newstalk ZB show this morning in Christchurch, the National leader said she will probably have to have a drink on Sunday night as she will be busy on Saturday with the election.

"On Saturday night I'm going to be with my people from Papakura, all my supporters and volunteers, and then we will move into the national party's event afterward."

JUDITH COLLINS ON CANTERBURY MORNINGS WITH NEWSTALK ZB.

When asked if she writes both a winning and concession speech, Collins said she does not prepare anything.

"I haven't written anything, most of my speeches I just say what I think and I expect I'll do exactly the same on Saturday night. That saves me the trouble of thinking, winning or losing. I'm only playing to win.

"I'm going to do the very best job I can to get that National party vote up. It's been 'party vote National' every single moment of my waking life."

Collins also slammed the latest announcement from the Provincial Growth Fund, saying she is '"most offended."

She said it was "verging on corruption of the system" because it was made so close to the election.

"Dishing out $100 million while voting is going on ... I've never heard anything like it."

Last week Jones earmarked $100 million to be spent on hundreds of marae across the county.

The announcement means the vast majority of the $3 billion fund has now been allocated.

Collins will visit two local Christchurch businesses later today, following her visit to several businesses in Auckland yesterday.

She fuelled up on oysters bought at a farmers' market in the North Shore, before meeting supporters in New Lynn.

There are five days until the election and National remains well behind Labour in the polls.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB this morning that Collins was a "very different" opponent to 2017 leader Bill English.

She and New Zealand voters knew English better than Collins, she said. And the National Party was very different under Collins.

Ardern said she respected anyone who took an Opposition party into an election campaign.

"It is not an easy job, particular when you've got a bit of transition and rebuilding."