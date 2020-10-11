Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern gets top marks for clash with Mike Hosking

3 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Jacinda Ardern is live with Mike Hosking in the final instalment of the Leaders Breakfast series.
Jason Walls
By:

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Vote2020

OPINION:

Tensions were understandably high ahead of the much-anticipated long-form interview between Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern and Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning.

The pair have clashed on numerous occasions over the Prime Minister's first

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker