Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern gets top marks for clash with Mike Hosking

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

OPINION:

Tensions were understandably high ahead of the much-anticipated long-form interview between Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern and Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning.

The pair have clashed on numerous occasions over the Prime Minister's first term in office.

Ardern this morning seemed to make light of this in a cheeky Instagram post.

The caption on the photo of the promo ad for the interview read "Two. Hours." followed by a seemingly sarcastic smiley face emoji.

But two hours later, her social media tone regarding the interview had changed markedly.

"Great to have a bit more time to drill into issues," she said, alongside a photo of a toy vacuum cleaner Hosking had bought for her daughter, Neve, a year ago as a gift.

It's clear to see why Ardern's tone shifted – it was a good interview in which she barely put a foot out of place.

In fact, there was not much conflict between Hosking and Ardern at all.

The long-form nature of the in-studio sit down meant Ardern was able to elaborate on a number of important issues so far not really canvassed on the campaign trail.

On Ihumātao and the lack of progress there: "It's a reflection of the fact that it's MMP," Ardern said.

Any solution, she added, "cannot unravel the Treaty process – any gifting of land would be problematic".

She delivered her strongest hint yet that she would prefer to govern without her current coalition partner, New Zealand First, if she is able to form the next Government.

"I do want a strong mandate – I want an absolute focus on our recovery," she said, talking about the post-election Covid-19 rebuild.

"Multiple different parties can slow things down."

Ardern was also able to provide solid answers when it came to some of the more touchy issues of her first term.

When quizzed about the failures of ministers such as Phil Twyford and the shortcomings of Kelvin Davis, she pivoted – "they are both solid contributors to my cabinet".

What about the lack of talent? Hosking asked – to which Ardern began listing cabinet members at random, listing their achievements until she was cut off.

There are five days until the election and one more leaders' debate to go.

But Ardern this morning came out of a two-hour flight in the lion's den not only unscathed, but looking better for it.