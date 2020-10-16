Election 2020: Labour MP Stuart Nash retains Napier seat and party vote turns red

Labour MP Stuart Nash is all smiles as he arrives at his election party at the Gatsby Room in Napier. Photo / Ian Cooper

Labour MP Stuart Nash has retained the Napier electorate seat, heading off the challenge of first-time National candidate Katie Nimon.

With 95 per cent of the vote counted, Nash (18,360) was 4643 votes ahead of Nimon's 13,717.

Labour had 50.4 per cent of the party vote in Napier to National's 28.6 per cent - a switch of the 2017 result which saw National take the party vote in the electorate.

Nash was based at the Gatsby Room at Napier's Masonic Hotel on the night, with Labour supporters packing it out and cheering loudly each time the party vote statistics flashed up on the TV.

Nash addresses the Labour supporters during a great night for the party both in Napier and around the country. Photo / Ian Cooper

Nash said he thought the Government's leadership and handling of Covid 19 may have been reflected in the party vote, and that people saw Jacinda Ardern to be genuine and compassionate.

"I think at this point in time New Zealand was looking for an inclusive Prime Minister that had a plan, as opposed to someone who was seen to be more divisive."

He said he was thrilled with Labour's party vote results both in Napier and throughout the country.

"A lot of these seats that we haven't held since 2008 look like they might be coming back to Labour."

Katie Nimon was very grateful to the supporters who joined her at National's Napier HQ. Photo / Ian Cooper

First time candidate Nimon was overwhelmed by the support she received.

She watched the results come in from the Napier War Memorial and Conference Centre, where National hosted a low-key event with a few dozen supporters coming in over the night.

Early on in the evening, Nimon was hopeful that the traditional late surge of National election votes would close the gap on Nash, but it wasn't to be.

"People need to be confident that no matter what way it goes, I'll still be here for the next election," Nimon had said.

"You're not getting rid of me."

The statement confirmed Nimon's pledge a few days out from the election, that she was committed to representing Napier in the long-term.