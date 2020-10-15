Election 2020: Labour leader Jacinda Ardern slams walkabout heckler's 'racist' jeers

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says heckles by a woman directed at an Al Noor Mosque imam during a campaign walkabout was "straight racism". Photo / Getty Images

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says heckles by a woman directed at an Al Noor Mosque imam during a campaign walkabout was "straight racism".

The comments were made when Ardern visited Riccarton mall in Christchurch yesterday.

Stuff and MediaWorks both reported that the woman told Imam Gamal Fouda, who was in the crowd of people with Ardern, to "go home" among other slurs.

Ardern heard the comments and challenged the person directly, before inviting Imam Fouda to walk with her.

Speaking to reporters today, Ardern said what she heard was "straight racism".

Asked what happened, Ardern said: "Very unfortunately, someone who holds a view that is held by very, very few expressed an opinion that I can only describe as racist.

"When I heard it, I shared my opinion back and then we all moved on."

Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern (centre) waves as she meets supporters at Riccarton mall in central Christchurch yesterday. Photo / AP

Ardern said she told the person: "There is no place for opinions like that".

She said what was said would fall into what the law already defines as hate speech.

Imam Fouda and other members of Christchurch's Muslim community were at the mall to see Ardern yesterday.

The person's heckles were directed at Fouda and other members of the Muslim community in the crowd.

Police spoke to the woman, who moved away from Ardern and the crowd – there was a heightened police presence at the mall yesterday.

Speaking to Stuff after the incident, Imam Fouda said the heckles by the woman were racist.

"I'm a New Zealander, I have a New Zealand passport, and I've lived here for half of my life now – I've got my children here, and this is my home."

He said that no-one should have to listen to racism in New Zealand.

"There's lots of ignorance out there, we need to learn and to educate people as well – we need to start very seriously teaching our children and our friends."

Fouda has been a Labour member since 2014 and is currently on the local board.