Election 2020: Judith Collins answers questions on Newstalk ZB while on Christchurch campaign trail

Judith Collins says she is "most offended" by Shane Jones' $100 million Provincial Growth Fund announcement.

On Chris Lynch's Newstalk ZB show this morning in Christchurch, the National leader said Jones' announcement was "verging on corruption of the system" because it was made so close to the election.

"Dishing out $100 million while voting is going on ... I've never heard anything like it."

Last week Jones earmarked $100 million to be spent on hundreds of marae across the county.

The announcement means the vast majority of the $3 billion fund has now been allocated.

JUDITH COLLINS ON CANTERBURY MORNINGS WITH NEWSTALK ZB.

Collins will also visit some local businesses later today, following her visit to several businesses in Auckland yesterday.

She fuelled up on oysters bought at a farmers' market in the North Shore, before meeting supporters in New Lynn.

There are five days until the election and National remains well behind Labour in the polls.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB this morning that Collins was a "very different" opponent to 2017 leader Bill English.

She and New Zealand voters knew English better than Collins, she said. And the National Party was very different under Collins.

Ardern said she respected anyone who took an Opposition party into an election campaign.

"It is not an easy job, particular when you've got a bit of transition and rebuilding."