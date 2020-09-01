Election 2020: 5 things you need to know about the cannabis referendum

New Zealand is choosing on October 17 whether it wants recreational cannabis to be legal. Do you know which way you'll vote? Photo / Alan Gibson

New Zealand will vote next month on whether it wants recreational cannabis to be legalised.

Here are five things you should know before you cast your vote.

1. You are voting on whether NZ should legalise, not decriminalise cannabis.

NZ police can already use discretion for cannabis-related crimes, only prosecuting as a last resort. The law change being voted on in the referendum goes further by creating a legal industry, with cannabis products grown in NZ, sold in licensed stores, and subject to taxes and regulations.

2. Legalised cannabis in NZ would not, however, be a free-for-all.

The proposed rules are potentially the strictest out of any of the five countries and various states that have legalised. There is a minimum purchase age of 20, and relatively strict limits on how much you can buy, carry, grow and where you can use it. The cannabis industry - both stores and producers - would be kept small, tightly-regulated and out of sight. Businesses in marginalised communities (East Coast, Far North) would be prioritised for growing licences.

3. Legalisation can lead to more people smoking weed.

In countries which have legalised, there has been a moderate increase in adult use but little change in patterns among heavy users or young users - the two most at-risk groups.

Whether it leads to more harm is more difficult to measure. Heavy use is associated with mental illness and anxiety. Making it illegal also has significant, sometimes lifelong social impacts while not reducing cannabis use, and young Māori are disproportionately affected.

4. The referendum is not necessarily about whether you personally like cannabis or not.

It is rather whether you believe it is best to maintain the status quo or bring the personal use of cannabis under a Government-controlled scheme.

5. The referendum is not binding.

But the Labour-led Government says it will honour what voters choose - a "yes" vote means it will change the law, a "no" vote means the status quo will remain.

National says it would introduce the law change in the event of a "yes" vote, but has not committed to passing it. That would depend on the public consultation process.

The cannabis referendum is being held at the same time as the general election, on October 17. It will be included on the ballot paper. Photo / 123RF

Read more of the Herald's coverage of the euthanasia and cannabis referendums:

• Euthanasia referendum: All you need to know about what your vote means.

• Cannabis referendum: All you need to know about what your vote means

• Reeferendum: Don't like weed? Why that shouldn't be a factor in how you vote

• Cannabis referendum: Marijuana not so bad for you, won't turn your hair green

• Legal cannabis has potential to reduce harm, but many unknowns: PM's chief science adviser

• Covid-19 coronavirus: What does our response say about how we could react to legal euthanasia?

• Euthanasia bill passes final vote, goes to referendum