William Richard Cash, 77, was sentenced in the Kaikohe District Court today to eight and a half year's jail for ‘abhorrent’ historical sex offences against children.

William Richard Cash, 77, was sentenced in the Kaikohe District Court today to eight and a half year's jail for ‘abhorrent’ historical sex offences against children.

Northland police have welcomed a prison term handed down to a man in Kaikohe for ‘abhorrent’ historical sex offences against children.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy, of Northland CIB, was commenting after the sentencing on Thursday of William Richard Cash for historical sexual offending.

The 77-year-old cash was sentenced to eight and a half years’ imprisonment in the Kaikohe District Court this morning by Judge Brandt Shortland for a raft of child sex offences.

The charges Cash was sentenced on include rape, indecent assault and unlawful sexual connection, against girls aged under 12 and girls aged 12-16.

First and foremost, police acknowledge the victims in this matter and the ordeal they have been through, McCarthy said.

‘’This was abhorrent offending inflicted on children, who should have been safe with their caregivers and free to enjoy their youth. Cash has been put before the Court and held accountable for his actions, but we acknowledge that no sentence can ever take back what has happened to the victims in this case,’’ he said.

‘’We will continue to ensure the victims have access to any support they need as they try to move on with their lives. Police continue to encourage anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault or has matters of concern to report to come forward.’’

McCarthy said police take these matters seriously and will work with victims of child sexual abuse to ensure they can report these matters in confidence.

‘’They can attend their local Police station, or make a report through our 105 phone service,’’ he said.



