Police say two pensioners were robbed on Tainui Drive in Havelock North. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two elderly women robbed after their car was forced to stop were targeted because they had won money on the pokies, police say.

The two friends in their 80s were in a vehicle on Monday afternoon on Tainui Drive, Havelock North about 3.45pm when a vehicle pulled in front of them, forcing them to stop.

A family friend has told Hawke's Bay Today the women were punched and robbed of cash and their handbags.

On Wednesday a 32-year-old Hastings man was arrested, which the family friend welcomed as "great news".

A police spokesperson told Hawke's Bay Today it was believed the women may have drawn the man's attention because they had won money on gambling machines.

Detective Sergeant Phil Sayers said it was understood the man followed the women - who were travelling home from Hastings - and intercepted them, taking their belongings and money.

Two women in their 80s were targeted after a fun day on the pokies. Photo / File

"As a community we condemn this behaviour, as it strikes at the heart of some our most vulnerable people," Sayers said.

Victim Support was assisting both women.

Sayers said it appeared to have been an opportunistic offence.

The man was due to appear in the Hastings District Court on Thursday on robbery, driving, and other charges.

A family friend of one of the women said the incident was horrific.

"It's horrific. These are two vulnerable elderly women.

"She was punched in the chest, threatened. The assailant had a weapon and we are not sure whether it was a knife or a screwdriver," he told Hawke's Bay Today.

"They [assailants] cut in front of their car, stopped them, reached in front, punched her once in the chest, grabbed the handbags and left.

"They are both very, very shaken and she is very sore where she was punched in the chest."

He said the bruising was starting to reduce on Wednesday.

"The other woman was bleeding and she had abrasions on her wrist."

It happened in broad daylight, but was all over in a matter of seconds, he said.

"We are all just shaken up."

He said family were wrapping support around both women.

"The family is absolutely gutted."

Age Concern Havelock North manager Carol Winters advised elderly people and their families to be vigilant.

"Generally stresses in life - rising petrol prices, living-costs - often result in crime going up."

She said daylight robberies were often cash-motivated, and elderly people should be encouraged to be vigilant when dealing with it.

"If dealing with cash, put it away straight away. If you are at the ATM, be mindful of surroundings, don't flash the cash around," Winters said.

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck commended police on a quick arrest.

She had spoken with police and Age Concern.

"We are working together and planning to meet early next week. Community safety is an absolute priority, especially for our older residents."