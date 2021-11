Inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing. Photo / NZME

Police have named the two pedestrians who died after a crash on Lake Terrace in Taupō yesterday.

They were Abigail Vizenti, 87, and Arno Vizenti, 92, both of Taupō.

Police extended their sympathies to their family and friends.

Emergency services were called to the crash between Huia and Tui Sts about 1.40pm. The road was closed for a time.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash were ongoing.