Elderly Auckland woman attacked after being followed off bus

An elderly woman was attacked after being followed off a bus. Photo / NZ Police

Police are trying to identify two people after an elderly woman was assaulted and robbed in Auckland.

A 78-year-old woman boarded a bus from Birkenhead shops travelling to Beach Haven before she was followed off the bus and attacked.

Police are trying to identify these people people after an elderly woman was assaulted. Photo / NZ Police

The woman was then assaulted and robbed by a man and a woman. The pair also took a number of items, including her handbag.

Fortunately the woman was not seriously injured, but she was shaken up.

Since the attack on August 14, Police have made several enquires to try an identify the offenders.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 105 quoting file number 210814/6315 or email Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Renfree at mark.renfree@police.govt.nz.

Anonymous information can be given through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.