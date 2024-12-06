- An 11-year-old boy has been arrested after rocks were hurled at an elderly man in an Auckland North Shore suburb.
- The incident, shared on a local Facebook group, sparked significant community discussion and concern.
- Police said they shared the community’s concerns about the “unacceptable behaviour”.
An 11-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly hurling rocks at an elderly man in the Auckland North Shore suburb of Browns Bay.
A police spokesperson said they were aware of a “concerning incident” on Anzac Rd on Wednesday evening, during which an elderly man had rocks thrown at him.
The spokesperson said the incident had generated a “large amount of discussion” on a local community Facebook group.