The anonymous post to Facebook – about 6.41pm on Wednesday – shared a picture of four young boys, with the caption; “These kids went up behind a man sitting on the grass and threw rocks at his back. They’re swearing at passersby who tried to intervene.”

Commenters on the post alleged the group were involved in several other incidents in the Browns Bay community.

“Need to stand together as a community and do something when you see this happening,” one person wrote.

Police said they shared the community’s concerns about this “unacceptable behaviour”.

“Our Browns Bay Community Officers have since identified the young boy involved, an 11-year-old, and he has been apprehended,” the spokesperson said.

The boy was “being dealt with” through Youth Aid.

