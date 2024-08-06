After eight years of in-depth research, photo selection, editing, and proofing, the locally conceived book A Bricks & Mortar Legacy: Stories of Commercial Buildings in Te Awamutu, 1890-1957 has achieved a significant milestone: it is now with the printer.
Led by the Te Awamutu Genealogy group in partnership with the Te Awamutu Business Chamber, this project has been a significant undertaking on behalf of the community to record the history of 32 iconic commercial buildings.
“The creation of this book has been a labour of love for everyone involved, and we are immensely proud of the information, stories, and photos we’ve gathered,” remarked Sandra Metcalfe, project lead and one of the researchers.
Metcalfe has guided the project through its various phases, with author Alan Hall.
They are both delighted and relieved that the book is now moving forward to the printing stage.